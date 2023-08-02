Top 5 Biggest Chelsea Sales

Football, the world’s most beloved sport, has always been a hotbed of jaw-dropping transfers, and recent years have seen some astonishing deals taking place in the global football market. Footballtransfers, a reputable source for football news, reported on several high-profile transfers that have reshaped the landscape of the sport. Among these, a few standout deals have captivated fans and pundits alike.

The transfer that sent shockwaves through the football world was Eden Hazard’s move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019. The Belgian superstar commanded a staggering fee of £88 million, which could potentially rise to an eye-watering £130 million with add-ons. Hazard’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu marked a significant statement of intent by Real Madrid, aiming to bolster their attacking prowess.

Fast forward to 2023, and another colossal transfer took place. Kai Havertz, a rising star, made a high-profile move to Arsenal for an impressive £65 million. The German playmaker’s arrival ignited excitement among the Gunners’ faithful, with hopes of him becoming a pivotal figure in their pursuit of silverware.

In the same year, the Manchester United faithful rejoiced as Mason Mount joined their ranks for a reported fee of £60 million. The young English talent’s move from Chelsea to Old Trafford signified United’s ambition to build a team for the future, backed by significant investment.

Venturing outside Europe, in 2017, Oscar made waves by making a lucrative move to Shanghai SIPG, netting a reported £60 million in the process. The transfer highlighted the growing financial power of Chinese football and its potential to attract top-tier players from around the globe.

Diego Costa’s £50 million transfer from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid in 2017 also caught attention. The Spanish striker’s return to his former club set a precedent for a trend of players heading back to familiar territories for a fresh start.

GeniusInfo (

)