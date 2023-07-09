Top 5 Best Signings In The 2023 Summer Transfer Window And Their Transfer Fees

The summer transfer window of 2023 saw a widespread influx of talented artists into clubs around Europe. According to Score90, these are the five finest signings that could be made during the 2023 summer transfer window.

English center midfielder Jude Bellingham has signed with Real Madrid for a reported €103 million. His youth ensures that he will contribute to the team throughout his peak performance. At the club, he can also get some valuable work experience.

The Argentine central midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has improved his creativity since coming to Europe. He was purchased from Brighton by Liverpool for €42 Million.

Thirdly, Chelsea’s acquisition of French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig gives them both a goal scorer and a playmaker. His price tag to move is €60,000,000,000.

Mateo Kovacic, a Croatian center midfielder, will be a welcome addition to Manchester City’s talented group of playmakers. His price tag to move is €29,000,000.

Marco Asensio, a free agent for the Spanish national team, has signed with Paris Saint-Germain. Because of his versatility, he can play on either wing or in the offensive midfield position.

