Top 5 Best Managers In the Premier League Based On 2022/23 Performances.

The English Premier League is no doubt one of the toughest and strongest leagues in Europe. The league houses one of the most talented players and also the biggest clubs in the world. To be successful, one needs a quality manager whose tactics will drive the team forward. In this article, will list the top ten best manager in the premier league based on their form and achievement last season.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Guardiola has a proven track record of success, having won numerous league titles and domestic cups with Manchester City. His tactical ability to get the best out of his players have made him one of the most respected managers in the game. He also recently won the treble to make himself one of the best in Europe.

Erik Ten Hag(Manchester United)

The Dutchman has overseen Manchester United’s resurgence, bringing back a more attacking and dynamic style of play. Ten Hag has managed to improve the team’s performance and secure top-four finishes in the league. He also battled Manchester City for the FA Cup and was also able to end Manchester United’s trophy draught with a Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

The former Manchester City assistant manager has transformed the Gunners since he took over. Arteta was able to lead Arsenal to challenge for the premier league title and also secure Champions League football for the Gunners next season.

Eddie Howe:

The manager was appointed as the Newcastle United boss in 2021. Since his arrival, the Englishman has improved Newcastle United’s style of play and was able to battle Manchester United for the Carabao Cup. Although they lost to the Red Devils, but the manager rewarded the team with a place in the next season’s Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool):

Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years during the 2019-2020 season. Known for his high-intensity, pressing style of play, Klopp has transformed Liverpool into a formidable team. His ability to create a strong team spirit and extract maximum effort from his players has been key to their success.

Note: This list is compiled from two sources, goal. com and The Guardian

