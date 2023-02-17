Top 5 Best Managers in the History of the EPL Based on Most Wins After 250 League Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is one of the best football leagues in the world and its competitiveness is second to none. Since its inception 30 years ago, there have been seven different winners; from Leicester City’s shocking triumph to Manchester United’s dominance. All of these have been made possible due to the availability of top-class managers in the league.

We have witnessed the dominance of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. We have also witnessed the defensive brilliance of Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea. While those managers are no longer plying their trades in the league, we have the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag, and Mikel Arteta who are currently tearing it up in the English Premier League.

When using a metric based on the highest number of wins in the first 250 games, the best manager in the history of the competition is Pep Guardiola. The current Manchester City manager has won the English Premier League title four times during his time in the league and his team is also in contention to lift the trophy again this season. In Pep Guardiola’s first 250 games in the English Premier League, the Spanish manager won 184, drew 32, and lost 34.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool may be struggling in the English Premier League currently but the German manager has made a name for himself in the competition. He is the second-best manager in the league based on the most wins after 250 League games. The Liverpool manager won 160 games in his first 250 league games.

Third on the list is Jose Mourinho who won 158 games in his first 250 English Premier League games. The current AS Roma manager managed Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

His most successful time in the league came during his first spell at Chelsea when he won the league title twice. In his first season, his team only conceded 15 goals. This is the lowest ever conceded by a club in an English Premier League season.

Fourth on the list is Sir Alex Ferguson. The retired manager had 152 wins in his first 250 games in the English Premier League. After a poor start to his time at the club, the Scottish manager made his Manchester United team a dominant force both in England and Europe.

Rounding up the top five list is Arsene Wenger. The legendary manager had 146 wins in his first 250 games in the English Premier League.

Johndominic01 (

)