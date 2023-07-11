Top 5 Best Breakout Stars in the English Premier League Last Season

Some English Premier League youngsters enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23. Those stars grabbed the opportunity as soon as it was presented to them, and this helped them get a sustained run in the team.

Alejandro Garnacho is one such player. The 19-year-old ran into problems with Erik ten Hag in pre-season due to his lateness. However, he showed great character to bounce back.

When he finally got his chance, he took it with both hands and never looked back. After scoring five goals and providing the same number of assists in 36 appearances in all competitions last season, he is expected to play an even more prominent role in the coming season.

Another player who had a breakout season in 2022/23 is Stefan Bajcetic. The young midfielder took his chance when it presented itself last season as Liverpool’s first team was hit with injuries.

The Spaniard played 19 games last season, with 11 coming in the English Premier League and 4 in the Champions League.

Another youngster who had a breakout season is Brighton and Hove Albion striker, Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive season as he got a consistent run in Brighton’s first team.

Ferguson scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances, with 19 of those appearances coming in the English Premier League.

Newcastle youngster, Elliot Andreson and Manchester City youngster, Rico Lewis are two other youngsters who had a breakout season in the English Premier League last season.

