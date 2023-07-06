Top 5 Belgian Footballers in Premier League History

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, Belgian players have made a significant impact on some of the top clubs. From Vincent Kompany to Marouane Fellaini, these footballers have showcased their talents in one of the most exciting leagues in the world.

Let’s explore the top five greatest Belgian footballers to have ever played in the Premier League:

5. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 but was loaned to Atletico Madrid, where his impressive performances earned him a return to Stamford Bridge. He played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Premier League title victories in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, establishing himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the league.

4. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku, renowned as one of the most talented strikers of his generation, had a journey through various Premier League clubs. Although his time at Chelsea was limited, he flourished at Everton, scoring 53 goals in 110 league appearances. After successful spells with Manchester United and Inter Milan, Lukaku made a sensational return to Chelsea, aiming to leave a lasting impact.

3. Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history. His leadership qualities and defensive prowess were vital to Manchester City’s success, including four Premier League titles and other domestic honours. Kompany’s unforgettable long-range goal against Leicester City sealed the 2018-19 title for City, solidifying his legendary status.

2. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s time at Chelsea was nothing short of exceptional. With his mesmerizing skills and attacking prowess, Hazard contributed significantly to Chelsea’s success, winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and two UEFA Champions League trophies. He earned multiple individual accolades, including the 2014-15 ‘Premier League Player of the Season’ award.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

There is no argument that Kevin De Bruyne is the greatest Belgian to have graced the Premier League so far. After a stint at Chelsea, he found his true potential at Manchester City. De Bruyne’s technical brilliance, vision, and creativity have mesmerized fans and pundits alike. With over 200 appearances, 50 goals, and close to 100 assists, he has been a key figure in City’s success, winning multiple Premier League titles and numerous personal accolades.

Vincent94 (

)