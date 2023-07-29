Top 5 Ballon d’Or Winners Who Never Won The UEFA Champions League

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario, the Brazilian football legend, achieved the remarkable feat of winning the Ballon d’Or not once, but twice, in 1997 and 2002. However, what surprises many is that he stands among the elite Ballon d’Or winners who never tasted Champions League glory.

Despite his illustrious career with clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Ronaldo was unable to add the prestigious European honor to his long list of achievements, which includes two World Cup victories.

George Oppong Weah

George Oppong Weah from Liberia is another Ballon d’Or winner who couldn’t secure the Champions League trophy. He won the award in 1995 and was a complete forward, leaving his mark on various top clubs. While he achieved league titles and cups, the Champions League trophy remained elusive, even with his primary club, PSG.

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio, the Italian striker, won the Ballon d’Or in 1993 and was known for his prolific scoring and technical abilities. Despite gracing esteemed Italian clubs like Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, the elusive European trophy remained beyond his grasp.

Michael Owen

Michael Owen, the English striker, earned the Ballon d’Or in 2001 and was one of the Premier League’s most lethal forwards. Although he celebrated success with Liverpool, including the UEFA Cup, he couldn’t secure the coveted Champions League trophy during his time with Liverpool or Manchester United.

Pavel Nedved

Pavel Nedved, the Czech midfielder, was a true maestro in the midfield and claimed the Ballon d’Or title in 2003 while representing Juventus. Despite numerous league titles and cups, the Champions League trophy remained elusive for him. The closest he came was in 2003 when Juventus faced a heart-wrenching defeat in the final against AC Milan.

Despite their individual brilliance and contributions to the game, these Ballon d’Or winners never had the privilege of lifting the coveted Champions League trophy during their careers. Their legacy, however, extends beyond the absence of this particular accolade, as they remain cherished and respected figures in the world of football. Their talents and achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport, making them true icons of the game.

Latest5 (

)