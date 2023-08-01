Top 5 Active Players With The Most Free-Kick Goals

In football, only a few players possess the ability to score goals from free-kick positions regularly. Legendary players like Juninho, David Beckham, Zico, and Sinisa Mihajlovic have made this look easy over the years.

With the players mentioned above all retired, here are the top five active players with the most free-kick goals;

5. Neymar Jr – 19 goals

Neymar Jr. is undeniably one of football’s most technically gifted players. With exceptional technique and unmatched vision, watching him on the field is a sheer joy. Besides his prowess in penalties, he’s known for his clever approach while taking free-kicks. Scoring 19 goals from free-kicks, he often sidefoots the ball but doesn’t compromise on power, making him a potent threat from set-pieces.

4. Miralem Pjanic – 26 goals

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is renowned for his technical finesse and deep understanding of the game. During his time at Juventus, Pjanic was considered one of the finest deep-lying playmakers of his generation. Praised by the legendary Juninho as the world’s best free-kick taker, Pjanic is recognized for his pinpoint deliveries, crosses, and ability to find the back of the net from free-kicks.

3. Hakan Calhanoglu – 28 goals

Hakan Calhanoglu’s memorable outside-of-the-box goal for Inter Milan against AC Milan in the Champions League highlights his incredible shooting range. Though his effectiveness from set-pieces has waned lately, he was prolific during his time in Germany with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen. Notably, 38% of his goals during that period came from direct free-kicks.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 60 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has been synonymous with free-kick prowess. He popularized the knuckleball technique, which involves swerving and dipping the ball by striking it with his knuckles. His accuracy in free-kicks was unparalleled during his prime years, making him a feared threat from any set-piece situation. Though his powers may have diminished with time, Ronaldo remains one of the greatest active free-kick takers.

1. Lionel Messi – 63 goals

Lionel Messi’s magical skills extend beyond dazzling dribbles; he is also a free-kick virtuoso. Surpassing the late Diego Maradona’s record, Messi scored a memorable free-kick on his debut for Inter Miami in July 2023. This breathtaking moment echoed his iconic goal against Liverpool in the Champions League during his Barcelona days.

With just two goals away from surpassing David Beckham on the all-time list, Messi’s mastery of free-kicks continues to awe and inspire.

