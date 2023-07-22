Top 3 Players With The Most Ballon d ‘Or Apart From Ronaldo And Messi

The Ballon d’Or, one of football’s most prestigious individual awards, has long been dominated by the legendary duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there are other footballers who have made their mark in the history of the award by winning it multiple times. Let’s take a look at the top three players, apart from Messi and Ronaldo, who have earned the most Ballon d’Or titles.

Michel Platini:

French footballing maestro Michel Platini was a pivotal figure in the 1980s, and his performances on the field were nothing short of mesmerizing. He won the Ballon d’Or three times in succession, from 1983 to 1985, during his time with Juventus. Platini was renowned for his creative flair, precise passing, and deadly set-pieces, making him one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Johan Cruyff:

Johan Cruyff, the Dutch footballing genius, was an exceptional talent and a visionary on the field. He won the Ballon d’Or three times in his illustrious career, claiming the prestigious award in 1971, 1973, and 1974. Cruyff was known for his technique, dribbling skills, and innovative playing style, which earned him immense respect and admiration throughout the footballing world.

Marco van Basten:

Another Dutch football legend, Marco van Basten, showcased his goal-scoring prowess during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Van Basten claimed the Ballon d’Or three times, consecutively from 1988 to 1990, while playing for AC Milan. His extraordinary ability to find the back of the net with acrobatic volleys and precise finishes made him a standout striker of his era.

These players, alongside Messi and Ronaldo, have left an indelible mark on the history of the Ballon d’Or award. Their extraordinary talents, skills, and contributions to the beautiful game have inspired generations of footballers and will continue to be celebrated for years to come. As the footballing world evolves, we eagerly await the emergence of new talents capable of reaching such extraordinary heights and leaving their own legacies in the annals of footballing history.

