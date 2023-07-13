Top 3 Key Signings Chelsea Need To Complete In Order To At Least Make Top 4 Next Season

With the new football season set to get underway in under one month, Chelsea along with every European club are trying to bolster their teams and get ready to compete. For the west London club, after the kind of season they had last campaign, it is imperative that they get things absolutely right in this window.

Already they have sold 12 players and have made in excess of £200m, which has been absolutely great business by the sporting directors at the club. With the arrival of January signings, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and the new signing of striker, Nicholas Jackson, Chelsea need to also make three more signings.

1. Moises Caicedo

Identified as the priority signing this summer, Chelsea are still locked in negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion over the defensive midfielder. Many at the club see the Ecuadorian as the perfect partner for Enzo Fernandez midfield.

2. Rayan Cherki

Lyon youngster, Cherki has impressed Chelsea recently and there are rumours that the club will be making a bid for the Frenchman. An incredible attacking midfielder, Cherki will add creativity and and directness to Chelsea’s attack.

3. Romeo La

Signing Caicedo alone will not be enough for Chelsea. They need quality depth in midfield and the Southampton midfielder will be perfect as competition for Caicedo. He’s currently valued at around £50m by the Saints and it remains to be seen if Chelsea will make a move or not.

If Chelsea can complete these three signings, they will be a top top team next season and can really shock people after their disastrous 12th place finish last season.

