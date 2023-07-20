Top 3 Defensive Midfielders

You know those players that just seem to be everywhere on the pitch, breaking up opponent attacks before they even start? The defensive midfielders who tackle, intercept and harass the other team into submission. They don’t always get the plaudits of their flashier attacking teammates, but they’re the engine room that makes the whole team tick.

In this list we’re celebrating the very best ball-winning midfielders in the game right now. The terriers, the destroyers, the players you’d hate to come up against but love to have on your side. The kind of players who leave everything out on the pitch and make the beautiful game that little bit more ugly – in the best possible way.

N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is a defensive midfield maestro. Since moving to the Premier League, the Frenchman has won the title in his first season with each of his clubs – Leicester City and Chelsea. His ability to read the game, make timely interceptions, and kickstart attacks have made him one of the world’s best ball-winners.

Kante’s endless running, tackling, and harrying allow him to dominate midfield battles. He covers every blade of grass, sniffing out danger and dousing the flames before the fire starts. Kante’s an expert at winning back possession, utilizing his quickness and precise timing to dispossess opponents. His interceptions and tackles ignite Chelsea’s transitions, with Kante often carrying the ball forward to ignite attacks with his short passes.

Casemiro

Casemiro is the anchor of Real Madrid’s midfield. His primary role is to shield the back four and break up opposition attacks, allowing the more creative players ahead of him to thrive.

Casemiro excels at anticipating danger and snuffing it out before it becomes a serious threat. He reads the game exceptionally well, has an innate ability to intercept passes, and times his tackles to perfection. The Brazilian averages over 3 tackles and 2 interceptions per game, stats that showcase his excellence at winning back possession.

Once Casemiro wins the ball, he keeps things simple. He rarely takes more than two touches before moving the ball on to his more gifted teammates. Although not the most technically gifted player, Casemiro understands his strengths and limitations. He focuses on doing the defensive dirty work and facilitating Real Madrid’s attacking play, not instigating it himself.

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets is a Barcelona legend and one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation. Since breaking into the first team in 2008, Busquets has won a club record 30 trophies with Barcelona, including 8 La Ligas and 3 Champions Leagues.

Known for his intelligent reading of the game, Busquets is a pass master who dictates the tempo of matches and helps Barcelona transition from defense to attack. His composure on the ball and ability to find teammates in tight spaces make him invaluable to Barcelona’s tiki-taka style of play.

