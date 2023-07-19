Top 3 Biggest Profits Made From Player Sales in the Current Transfer Window So Far

Arsenal completed a deal to sign Declan Rice a few weeks ago. However, the deal was officially announced by Arsenal a couple of days ago. The English midfielder cost the Gunners €117 million. However, West Ham United would be smiling to the bank as they would be €117 million richer. That is the amount of profit made on the sale of the midfielder who joined West Ham United on a free transfer in 2013.

Since making that move from Chelsea to West Ham United, the defensive midfielder has developed into one of the best in his position in the English Premier League. He can play as a centre-back and as a midfielder and his versatility would be of good use to the Gunners.

The second-highest profit made on a player in the current transfer window falls to Borussia Dortmund. The German Bundesliga club is known for its ability to blood youngsters who they would later sell for huge profits. They have repeated the trick once again with the sale of Jude Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund paid Birmingham €30.15 million to buy the English midfielder in 2020. However, three years later, they sold him to Real Madrid for €103 million. This is a whopping profit of €72.85 million.

Chelsea has been keen on offloading players in the current transfer window and despite making a significant loss on the sale of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, they would more than makeup for that with the sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United.

Mason Mount graduated from Chelsea’s academy, meaning no significant transfer fee was paid for him. However, after spending 19 years with the club, he has been sold to the Red Devils for €64.2 million.

