Top 3 Best Ever Signings In Chelsea History

Chelsea have spent a lot of money to sign new Players in the last few seasons. Players like Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Alvaro Morata, Hakim Ziyech, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly are among some of the biggest purchase that Chelsea made in the last few seasons.

However, none of these Players come close to reaching the level of best Signings in Chelsea history. Surprisingly, the Players that could be ranked among the best Players that Chelsea have signed are Players that didn’t cost the West London club a huge amount of money.

1. Frank Lampard

The Englishman is Chelsea’s All-time Top Scorer and the highest Goalscoring Midfielder in the Premier league history. He’s among the best Midfielders in Premier league history and he’s the best Midfielder in Chelsea History.

During the 14 years he spent at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard won 3 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 2 FA Community Shield, 1 UEFA Champions League and 1 Europa league title. Chelsea signed him for £12million in 2001.

2. Didier Drogba

The Ivorian Forward is arguably the best Striker that Chelsea has ever had. He won 4 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 2 community Shield and 1 UEFA Champions League trophy with the Blues. Chelsea signed him for £27million in 2004.

3. Eden Hazard

The Belgian Playmaker joined Chelsea in 2012 after the Blues won their first ever UEFA Champions League trophy. At Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 2 EFL Cup and 1 Europa league title. Eden Hazard was signed for £32million and spent 7 years at the club before he left for Real Madrid in 2019.

