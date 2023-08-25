Football, as they say, is a game of both offence and defence. The defence plays a crucial role in the team’s overall success, and defenders often bear the brunt of criticism when the team performs poorly. However, there are some defenders who were simply unable to cut it at the highest level. Here are the top 10 worst defenders in football history:

10. Roque Junior – The Brazilian defender may have won the World Cup in 2002, but his time at Leeds United was an unmitigated disaster. His poor performances helped to send the team spiralling towards relegation.

9. David Luiz – Known for his unpredictable behaviour both on and off the pitch, David Luiz has always been something of a wildcard. However, his defending has often been woeful, and he has cost his team on multiple occasions.

8. Phil Jones – The Manchester United defender has often been praised for his versatility, but his actual defending leaves a lot to be desired. His tendency to make costly errors has been a source of frustration for United fans.

7. John O’Shea – The former Manchester United defender may have had his moments, but he was also prone to making costly mistakes. He never quite lived up to his potential and struggled to make an impact at Sunderland later in his career.

6. Martin Keown – The former Arsenal defender was certainly a tough tackler, but he often lacked the necessary technical ability to compete at the highest level. He was also known for his hot-headedness, which could often land him in trouble.

5. Richard Dunne – The former Aston Villa and Manchester City defender was always something of a liability. He struggled to keep pace with opposition attackers and often made costly errors.

4. Titus Bramble – The former Ipswich, Newcastle, and Sunderland defender was renowned for his clumsy defending and often found himself on the receiving end of ridicule from fans and pundits alike.

3. Jean-Alain Boumsong – The former Newcastle and Rangers defender was known for his inconsistent performances and lack of pace. He struggled to adapt to the physical demands of the English game.

2. Igor Stepanovs – The Latn defender’s performances for Arsenal will go down in history as some of the worst ever seen. He was repeatedly exposed by opposition attackers and became something of a laughing stock among fans.

1. Andreas Brehme – The German defender may have won the World Cup and European Championship, but his time at Inter Milan was an unmitigated disaster. He was known for his poor defending and lack of pace, which saw him constantly targeted by opposition attackers.

