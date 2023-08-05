Top 10 Profitable Player Transfers in Football History

Football is not only a sport, but also a lucrative business, and some transfers have yielded massive profits for clubs around the world. These players not only captivated fans with their skills on the pitch but also earned their clubs substantial profits when they were sold.

With that said, here are ten players whose transfers yielded the most significant profits for their former clubs;

10. Antony – £67M

Ajax made a profit of £67m after selling Brazilian winger, Antony to Manchester United in a deal worth over £80m.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo – £67.76M

At just 17 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United for £12.24 million and evolved into one of the world’s best players during his six-year tenure. His desire to join Real Madrid eventually led to a £80 million deal that also saw his former club make a £67.76m profit.

8. Harry Maguire – £68M

Leicester City made a remarkable profit of £68m from Harry Maguire’s sale to Manchester United, after initially buying him for just £12m.

7. Gareth Bale – £75M

Gareth Bale’s record-breaking move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid for £85million in 2013 turned him into the world’s most expensive player and also earned Spurs a tidy profit of around £75m.

6. Antoine Griezmann – £83.6M

Atletico Madrid made a profit of £83.6m after selling Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona fro £107m.

5. Eden Hazard – £87M

Chelsea made a huge £87m profit after Eden Hazard’s switch to Real Madrid in a deal totalling £143m

4. Enzo Fernandez – £98.2M

Benfica secured a talented Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, from River Plate for £8.8m, only to sell him to Chelsea for over £100m a few months later, earning the Portuguese club a profit of £98.2m.

3. Ousmane Dembele – £123.8M

Dortmund showcased their financial acumen by initially selling Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona for £96.8 million, with various add-ons making the total cost £135.5 million.

2. Neymar – £128.5M

Neymar’s transfer saga unfolded when he left Santos for Barcelona for £48.6 million. But his eventual move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for nearly £200m earned the Spanish club a huge profit of £128.5m.

1. Philippe Coutinho – £135.5M

Liverpool signed Philippe Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5million, but their shrewd negotiations with Barcelona saw them net a profit of £135.5m after the Brazilian forward joined the Spanish club in a deal worth £142m.

