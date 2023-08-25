Top 10 Players With The Highest Market Value In The Premier League

Erling Haaland is the most valuable player in the premier league this season with a market value of €180 million. He can also be considered as the joint most valuable player in the world right now. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has a market value of €180 million.

Haaland has been in top form since joining Manchester City and he’s among the favorites to win the Premier League Golden Boot this season. Haaland is also expected to score up to 50 goals for City this season as he did last season.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has a market value of €120 million, he’s the second most valuable player in the premier league. Saka can also be considered as the best winger in the league right now. He has remained highly consistent in performance for Arsenal and may help the Gunners win the premier league title for the first time since 2004.

Foden has a market value of €110 million and ranks third on the list of players with the highest market value in the premier league this season.

Rodri, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice have a market value of €90 million each while Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Bernardo Silva and Marcus Rashford have a market value of €80 million each.

