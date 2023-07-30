Top 10 Players With Most Arsenal Player Of The Year Award Wins

Arsenal Football Club, one of England’s most storied football institutions, has seen some exceptional talent grace its ranks over the years. Among these players, a select few have repeatedly shone brightly, earning recognition and admiration from both fans and peers alike. The prestigious Arsenal Player of the Year Award is a testament to their contributions, and in this article, we will explore the top 10 players who have secured the most wins of this coveted honor.

1. Thierry Henry (4 Wins)

Thierry Henry, the iconic French forward, holds the record for the most Arsenal Player of the Year Award wins. His four victories (2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006) are a testament to his remarkable goalscoring prowess and unparalleled influence on the pitch during his time at the club.

2. Liam Brady (3 Wins)

Liam Brady was a brilliant midfielder and a crucial part of Arsenal’s squad in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He claimed three Player of the Year Awards (1976, 1977 and 1979) for his outstanding performances.

3. Tony Adams (3 Wins)

A true Arsenal legend, Tony Adams was an inspirational figure both on and off the field. The commanding defender clinched the Player of the Year Award three times (1987, 1990, and 1994), displaying unwavering leadership and commitment.

4. Ian Wright (2 Wins)

One of Arsenal’s all-time great strikers, Ian Wright’s lethal finishing earned him two Player of the Year Awards (1992 and 1993). His goalscoring exploits made him a beloved figure among the Gunners faithful.

5. Cesc Fabregas (2 Wins)

Cesc Fabregas, the gifted Spanish playmaker, earned two Player of the Year Awards (2007 and 2010) during his time at Arsenal. His creative vision and passing ability made him a fan favorite during his stay in North London.

6. Frank Stapleton (2 Wins)

Frank Stapleton, the versatile forward, showcased his scoring ability and attacking prowess during his time at Arsenal. He claimed two Player of the Year Awards (1977 and 1980) as recognition for his crucial contributions.

7. Aaron Ramsey (2 Wins)

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey was known for his energy, creativity, and crucial goals during his tenure at Arsenal. He secured two Player of the Year Awards (2014 and 2018) before departing for Juventus.

8. Robin van Persie (2 Wins)

The Dutch striker Robin van Persie’s time at Arsenal was marked by sensational goals and incredible technical ability. He earned two Player of the Year Awards (2009 and 2012) before departing for Manchester United.

9. Alexis Sanchez (2 Wins)

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez made a significant impact during his time at Arsenal, showcasing his relentless work ethic and goal-scoring prowess. He won the Player of the Year Award twice (2015 and 2017) before moving to Manchester United.

10. Bukayo Saka (2 Wins)

The young and dynamic Bukayo Saka has already left an indelible mark on Arsenal despite his tender age. He earned two Player of the Year Awards (2021 and 2022) for his impressive performances and promise for the future.

Conclusion

The Arsenal Player of the Year Award has seen many great players walk away with the prestigious honor, symbolizing their exceptional contributions to the club. From Thierry Henry’s goal-scoring brilliance to Patrick Vieira’s midfield dominance, each winner on this list left an indelible mark on Arsenal’s rich history. As the club continues to evolve, we eagerly await new stars who will etch their names into the annals of Arsenal and vie for this esteemed accolade.

