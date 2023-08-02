Napoli, the beautiful city in Southern Italy, is not just known for its stunning landscapes, but also for its rich football history. One team that has been at the forefront of this history is none other than Napoli. The club has seen some of the greatest football players of all time who have become legends for the club. So, here’s the list of the top 10 Napoli legends of all time, according to Diego Maradona himself.

1. Diego Maradona – Starting the list with none other than Diego Maradona himself. He joined Napoli in 1984 and led the team to two Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup victory. Maradona is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.

2. Dries Mertens – This Belgian forward joined Napoli in 2013 and quickly made his mark on the team. He has scored over 120 goals for Napoli and helped them win the Italian Cup twice.

3. Ciro Ferrara – Ferrara spent a total of 12 seasons with Napoli, where he captained the team for five years. He won two Serie A titles with Napoli and is considered one of the greatest defenders of all time.

4. Marek Hamsik – This Slovakian midfielder played for Napoli for over a decade and is their all-time leading goal scorer with 121 goals. He won two Italian Cups with the team.

5. Bruno Pesaola – Pesaola played for Napoli in the 1950s and 1960s and scored over 100 goals for the team. He was the top scorer in the Serie A for the 1954-55 season.

6. Careca – This Brazilian forward played for Napoli in the 1980s and helped the team win two Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup. He scored over 100 goals for the team.

7. Antonio Juliano – Juliano played for Napoli in the 1940s and 1950s and scored over 100 goals for the team. He won two Serie A titles with the team.

8. Giuseppe Bruscolotti – This Italian defender played for Napoli for over a decade and was the captain of the team when they won their first Serie A title in 1987.

9. Lorenzo Insigne – Insigne is a product of the Napoli youth academy and has been playing for the team since 2009. He has scored over 100 goals for Napoli and helped them win the Italian Cup twice.

10. Jose Altafini – Altafini played for Napoli in the 1960s and helped them win their first ever trophy, the Italian Cup in 1962. He scored over 40 goals for the team.

