Top 10 Most Valuable Players in the Saudi Pro League After Benzema, Firmino, and Neves Joined

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have been spending a lot of money in the current transfer window. This has seen many of Europe’s top stars join Cristiano Ronaldo in the league. So far, the likes of Benzema, Firmino, and Ruben Neves have joined clubs in the Saudi Pro League and have become some of the most valuable players in the league as a result.

Currently, the most valuable player in the Saudi Pro League is a new import. Current Al-Hilal star, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the most valuable player in the league. The Serbian midfielder was signed from Lazio in the current transfer window for €40 million and his market value stands at €50 million.

The second most valuable player in the Saudi Pro League is Ruben Neves. The Portuguese star was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the current transfer window for €55 million. Currently, he is worth €40 million according to Transfermarkt.

The third most valuable player in the Saudi Pro League is Seko Fofana. He is also one of the big signings made by Saudi Pro League clubs from Europe in the current transfer window.

Seko Fofana was signed from Lens by Al-Nasser in a deal worth €25 million. His current market value stands at €32 million.

The fourth player on the list is Karim Benzema. The Frenchman left Europe as one of the best strikers on the continent. After the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid, he joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent. Currently, Benzema is worth €25 million. His market value is the same as that of Al-Nasser’s new signing, Marcelo Brozovic who was signed from Inter Milan.

Below is the full list of the top ten most valuable players in the Saudi Pro League currently:

