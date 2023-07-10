Nigeria has long been a breeding ground for talented footballers who have made their mark on the global stage. Known for their skill, speed, and determination, Nigerian players have gained recognition and attracted substantial market value. In this list, we’ll take a look at the top 10 most valuable Nigerian players currently, based on the latest figures reported by Transfermarkt.

1. Victor Osimhen | €120m

Topping the list is Victor Osimhen, whose exceptional performances have earned him a staggering market value of €120m. Osimhen’s explosive pace and clinical finishing have made him a sought-after talent in the footballing world.

2. Ademola Lookman | €30m:

Ademola Lookman secures the second spot on our list with a market value of €30m. The young winger, known for his flair and dribbling skills, has impressed both fans and pundits alike with his performances for his club.

3. Alex Iwobi | €28m:

Alex Iwobi, a versatile midfielder who can operate in various positions, holds a market value of €28m. Iwobi’s technical ability and vision on the field make him a valuable asset for his team.

4. Wilfred Ndidi | €25m:

Wilfred Ndidi, a midfield powerhouse, commands a market value of €25m. His ability to break up play, exceptional work rate, and passing accuracy have garnered attention from top clubs across Europe.

5. Awoniyi | €25m:

Taiwo Awoniyi, a promising young striker, matches Ndidi’s market value of €25m. Known for his aerial prowess and lethal finishing, Awoniyi has already caught the eye of several clubs with his performances.

6. Samuel Chukwueze | €25m:

Samuel Chukwueze, a skillful winger with blistering pace, also holds a market value of €25m. His ability to take on defenders and contribute to the attack has established him as one of the brightest talents in Nigerian football.

7. Terem Moffi | €20m:

Terem Moffi, a rising star in the Nigerian football scene, boasts a market value of €20m. The young striker’s physical presence, goal-scoring instincts, and hold-up play have earned him recognition from scouts and fans alike.

8. Gift Orban | €18m:

Gift Orban, a talented central defender, commands a market value of €18m. Orban’s commanding presence at the back, combined with his ability to read the game, has made him a valuable asset for his team.

9. Kelechi Iheanacho | €18m:

Kelechi Iheanacho, an accomplished forward, matches Orban’s market value of €18m. Iheanacho’s clinical finishing and ability to find the back of the net have made him a key contributor for both club and country.

10. Umar Sadiq | €18m:

Rounding off our list is Umar Sadiq, a promising young goalkeeper, with a market value of €18m. Sadiq’s agility, shot-stopping ability, and distribution skills have made him a rising star in the goalkeeping realm.

