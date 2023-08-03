Top 10 Most Valuable Footballers Without Club In The 2023 Summer Transfer Window

When football players are considered free agents, it indicates that any club that is interested in signing them may do so at no cost to the player. These are the ten free agents in the summer transfer window of 2023 who are expected to be the most valued.

1. Daichi Kamada, an offensive midfielder for Japan’s Eintracht Frankfurt, has become a free agent after leaving the club. At the moment, he is worth approximately €27 Million.

2. David De Gea, a Spanish goalkeeper, has become a free agent after leaving Manchester United after 12 years of service. His value on the market is thirteen million euros.

3. Adama Traore, a left winger for Spain’s national team, played for Wolverhampton between the years 2018 and 2023. During this span, he played in 194 matches and scored 14 goals while also dishing out 20 assists. His worth is estimated to be 10 Million Euros.

4. Yerry Mina, a Colombian central defender who played for Everton between the years 2018 and 2023. His worth is estimated to be 10 Million Euros.

5. Tom Davies, an English central midfielder, is the fifth most valued free agent in the summer transfer window of 2023. He is considered to be the most valuable free agent in the world. His value on the market is 9 Million Euros.

