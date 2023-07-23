Top 10 Most Prolific Pairings In Premier League History

Football history is dotted with legendary partnerships that have shaped the beautiful game. From unbreakable centre-back duos to creative midfield maestros and lethal strike forces, football fans have been mesmerized by these dynamic tandems. One such pairing, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, has captured the spotlight and led the charts for the most fruitful partnerships in Premier League history.

With rumours of a possible move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham fans fear the imminent breakup of the formidable Kane-Son alliance. As we delve into the Premier League archives since the 1992-93 season, here are the top 10 duos based on their combined goals and assists.

10. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane | Liverpool | 22 Goal Combinations

These Liverpool stars not only shared their moments of brilliance but also contributed 22 goal combinations during their tenure together at Anfield. Salah scored 12, while Mane chipped in with 10, playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s trophy-laden years under Jurgen Klopp.

9. Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano | Newcastle | 22 Goal Combinations

The legendary Alan Shearer, Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, joined forces with Nolberto Solano during their seven seasons at Newcastle. The pair combined for 22 goals, with Solano providing crucial assists for Shearer’s lethal finishes.

8. Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman | Liverpool | 24 Goal Combinations

Liverpool’s academy products, Fowler and McManaman, mesmerized fans with their seamless understanding on the pitch, yielding 24 goal combinations in more than 250 appearances for the Reds.

7. Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry | Arsenal | 24 Goal Combinations

Arsenal’s dynamic duo of Ljungberg and Henry wreaked havoc down the right flank, producing 24 goal combinations during their trophy-laden era under Arsene Wenger.

6. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino | Liverpool | 25 Goal Combinations

Salah’s partnership with Roberto Firmino flourished under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage at Liverpool, culminating in 25 goal combinations. Firmino’s creativity complemented Salah’s goal-scoring prowess.

5. Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham | Tottenham | 27 Goal Combinations

Tottenham’s Anderton and Sheringham displayed exceptional vision and skill, combining 27 times for goals despite injuries and Sheringham’s stint at Manchester United.

4. Robert Pires and Thierry Henry | Arsenal | 29 Goal Combinations

Arsenal’s French connection of Pires and Henry thrived under Arsene Wenger, producing 29 goal combinations during their glorious years together, winning domestic honours and remaining part of the legendary “Invincibles.”

3. David Silva and Sergio Aguero | Manchester City | 29 Goal Combinations

Manchester City’s talismanic duo of Silva and Aguero orchestrated magic on the field, combining 29 times for goals, playing a key role in City’s rise to dominance under Pep Guardiola.

2. Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard | Chelsea | 36 Goal Combinations

Chelsea’s lethal pair of Drogba and Lampard wreaked havoc in the Premier League, combining for 36 goals and forming an integral part of Chelsea’s triumphant years under various managers.

1. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min | Tottenham | 47 Goal Combinations

The most celebrated attacking pairing in recent Premier League history, Kane and Son boast an astounding 47 goal combinations for Tottenham. With their telepathic understanding and complementary styles, the duo has consistently delivered spectacular performances, propelling Tottenham’s success in the league.

