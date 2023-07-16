Top 10 Most Expensive Transfer Deals Completed in the Current Transfer Window

The summer transfer window has continued to supply outstanding and surprising deals and the recent completion of the transfer of Declan Rice from West Ham United to Arsenal is not an exception.

The English midfielder has been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League in the last few seasons and he has finally gotten his move this summer. The Gunners parted ways with €117 million to get the midfielder out of West Ham United’s hands. This made him the most expensive player to make the move in the current transfer window.

The second most expensive transfer deal completed in the current transfer window is the deal involving another English midfielder, Jude Bellingham. The former Birmingham midfielder has also been linked with moves to some of the biggest football clubs in Europe in the last couple of years. However, this summer saw him get his move. Real Madrid swooped in swiftly to sign the midfielder for €103 million a few weeks ago.

The third most expensive transfer deal completed in the current transfer window is the signing of Kai Havertz. The German international joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal worth €70 million a couple of weeks ago. Liverpool’s midfield signing, Dominik Szloboszlai is also another player who has been bought for €70 million in the current transfer window.

Manchester United’s signing of Mason Mount is the fifth most expensive deal in the current transfer window. The Chelsea academy graduate was signed from the Blues in a deal worth €64 million.

Below is the top ten list of the most expensive transfer deals completed in the current transfer window:

Johndominic01 (

)