Top 10 Most Expensive Signings In The January 2023 Winter Transfer Window

Every team acquires players they believe will aid in their quest to win more titles. This is why clubs will go to such lengths to sign their transfer targets. Here are the ten most expensive players to sign during the upcoming winter transfer window (2023).

First, Chelsea paid Benfica €121 million to acquire Argentine central midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January 2023 transfer window. His transfer costs were greater than average because he was a young, innovative mind.

In the summer transfer window of 2023, Chelsea paid Shakhtar Donetsk €70 million for their winger, Mykhailo Mudryk. In 17 games played during the 2022–2023 season, he contributed two assists.

In the January 2023 transfer window, the English attacker Anthony Gordon was transferred to Newcastle United from Everton for €45 Million.

In January of 2023, Liverpool paid €42 million to acquire Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV. He has played in 23 games for the club, scoring 7 goals and assisting on 3.

In the winter transfer window, Benoit Badiashile comes in at number five in terms of price. He reportedly cost Chelsea €38 million to acquire from Monaco.

