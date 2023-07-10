Top 10 Most Expensive Sales in the History of Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon recently completed one of the biggest sales in their history with the sale of Manuel Ugarte to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €60 million. The Uruguayan star is the latest player to join the French Ligue 1 club, who are looking to rebuild their squad after the departure of Lionel Messi and the imminent departure of Kylian Mbappe. Manuel Ugarte’s sale is the second most expensive in the history of Sporting Lisbon.

However, the biggest sale of the Portuguese club remains Bruno Fernandes, who was sold to Manchester United in 2020 for €65 million.

The Portuguese superstar has been largely successful in his time with the English Premier League team. He helped them win the Carabao Cup last season.

The third most expensive sale in the history of Sporting Lisbon is Matheus Nunes, who was sold to English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for €45 million last season.

The fourth most expensive sale in Sporting Lisbon’s history is João Mario. The Portuguese star was sold to Inter Milan in the 2016/17 season in a deal worth €44.8 million.

Tottenham Hotspur completed the permanent signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon this summer after acquiring the Spaniard on loan in January. This made the full-back the fifth most expensive sale in Sporting Lisbon’s history as he was sold for €40 million.

Below is the full list of the top ten most expensive sales in Sporting Lisbon’s history:

