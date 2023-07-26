Top 10 Most Expensive Players in the History of Arsenal After Rice and Havertz Were Signed

Arsenal is having an exceptional transfer window. The Gunners have invested big this summer and have been able to sign two midfielders and a full-back.

This summer, Arsenal’s investment also saw them break their all-time record for the most expensive purchase. The club invested €116.6 million in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United. This made the English midfielder the most expensive player in the history of Arsenal.

The Gunners also completed another mouthwatering deal when they signed Kai Havertz. The German international was signed for €75 million from London rivals, Chelsea. This made Havertz the third most expensive player in the history of the club.

Nicolas Pepe was once the most expensive purchase in the history of Arsenal but has now been relegated to the second position. The attacker was signed in 2019 for €80 million.

The fourth most expensive player purchase in the history of Arsenal was when the Gunners forked out €63.75 million to sign Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker was a success at the Emirates Stadium, unlike Nicolas Pepe.

The fifth most expensive purchase in the history of Arsenal was completed when the club signed Ben White in 2021. The English centre-back was signed from Brighton and Hove Albion and has been majorly used as a right-back under the management of Mikel Arteta. Ben White was signed for €58.5 million.

The sixth player on the list is Alexandre Lacazette who was signed by the Gunners in 2017 for €53 million. The French striker left Emirates Stadium for Lyon last season.

Below is the full details of the top ten most expensive players in the history of Arsenal:

