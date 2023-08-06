Top 10 Most Expensive Players in Man Utd’s History After the Signing of Mount, Hojlund, and Onana

Manchester United has enjoyed a good summer transfer window, judging by their summer transfer business in recent years. The Red Devils are known for their penchant for doing deals late in the transfer window. However, this summer has been different with the Dutchman getting all his core signings a week before the new season started.

Manchester United made Rasmus Hojlund their biggest signing of the summer transfer window by splashing €85 million, including add-ons on the Dutchman. This took Manchester United’s summer expenditure closer to the €200 million mark. The Red Devils had signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana earlier in the window. Mason Mount was signed for €64 million while Andre Onana was signed for €52.5 million. We would be taking a look at where these deals feature on the list of the most expensive purchases in the history of Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund’s €85 million transfer made him the fifth most expensive signing in the history of Manchester United. The 20-year-old is behind Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Antony Santos, and Jadon Sancho.

Mason Mount on the other hand is the tenth most expensive player in the history of Manchester United. Andre Onana doesn’t feature in the top ten list.

Paul Pogba remains the most expensive signing in the history of Manchester United. The Frenchman was signed from Juventus for €105 million. Antony Santos was made the second most expensive player in Manchester United’s history last season when he was signed from Ajax for €95 million.

Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are third and fourth on the list. The centre-back was signed from Leicester City for €87 million while Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund three seasons ago for €85 million.

