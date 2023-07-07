Top 10 Most Expensive Players In Man United’s History [Photos]

Over the years, Manchester United has been known for making significant investments in top-tier football talent. The club’s rich history is filled with blockbuster transfers that have shattered records and ignited the passions of fans worldwide. In this article, we will explore the top 10 most expensive players ever signed by Manchester United.

10. Anthony Martial – €60m (2015/16):

Kicking off our list is Anthony Martial, whose transfer from Monaco in 2015 made waves in the football world. The promising young French forward showcased his skills and potential, becoming an integral part of the Red Devils’ attack.

9. Mason Mount – €64m (2023/24):

A recent addition to Manchester United’s roster, Mason Mount joined the club in a high-profile move from Chelsea. The versatile English midfielder arrived with high expectations and a hefty price tag, reflecting his immense talent and future prospects.

8. Bruno Fernandes – €65m (2019/20):

Known for his creativity and eye for goal, Bruno Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon and immediately revitalized Manchester United’s midfield. His impact on the team was immediate, as he became an influential figure and a fan favorite.

7. Casemiro – €70.7m (2022/23):

In a surprising move, Manchester United secured the services of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid. His exceptional defensive skills and leadership qualities made him an invaluable asset for the Red Devils.

6. Angel Di Maria – €75m (2014/15):

Angel Di Maria’s arrival from Real Madrid in 2014 brought immense excitement to Old Trafford. Despite a short-lived spell at Manchester United, the Argentine winger demonstrated flashes of brilliance during his time with the club.

5. Romelu Lukaku – €84.7m (2017/18):

The acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Everton signaled Manchester United’s intent to bolster their attacking prowess. The powerful Belgian forward provided a physical presence up front and delivered crucial goals during his tenure.

4. Jadon Sancho – €85m (2021/22):

The long-awaited arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund was met with jubilation from Manchester United supporters. The English winger’s blistering pace and technical abilities make him a potent threat on the flanks.

3. Harry Maguire – €87m (2019/20):

Harry Maguire’s transfer from Leicester City made him the world’s most expensive defender at the time. His commanding presence and defensive solidity have helped solidify Manchester United’s backline.

2. Antony Santos – €95m (2022/23):

A recent addition to the squad, Antony Santos joined Manchester United from Ajax for a staggering fee. The Brazilian forward’s skillful dribbling and clinical finishing make him a player to watch in the coming seasons.

1. Paul Pogba – €105m (2016/17):

Sitting atop the list is French midfield maestro Paul Pogba, whose return to Manchester United in 2016 sent shockwaves through the footballing world. The commanding midfielder’s technical prowess and versatility have made him a key figure in the Red Devils’ midfield.

