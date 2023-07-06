Top 10 Most Expensive Players In Arsenal’s History (Photos)

Arsenal Football Club has a long and storied history of signing top-quality players to strengthen their squad. Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has continued to make bold moves in the transfer market, bringing in some of the most exciting talents in recent years. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most expensive signings in Arsenal’s history, highlighting the potential impact these players will have in the upcoming season.

10. Granit Xhaka (2016/17, €45m):

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka arrived at Arsenal in 2016 and has since become a key figure in the team’s midfield. Known for his passing range and leadership qualities, Xhaka has been an important part of Arteta’s plans.

9. Mesut Ozil (2013/14, €47m):

Mesut Ozil’s arrival from Real Madrid in 2013 made waves in the football world. The German playmaker possessed exceptional vision and creativity, providing countless assists during his time at Arsenal.

8. Thomas Partey (2020/21, €50m):

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, bringing a defensive solidity and strong midfield presence. Partey’s physicality and ability to break up play make him a valuable asset for Arteta’s team.

7. Gabriel Jesus (2022/23, €52.2m):

In a surprise move, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus made the switch from Manchester City to Arsenal. Blessed with pace, skill, and an eye for goal, Jesus promises to add dynamism to Arsenal’s attacking options.

6. Alexandre Lacazette (2017/18, €53m):

French striker Alexandre Lacazette arrived from Lyon with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer. His clinical finishing and ability to link up play have made him a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium.

5. Ben White (2021/22, €58.5m):

English defender Ben White recently joined Arsenal from Brighton, bringing his composure and versatility to Arteta’s backline. With his ability to play as a center-back or a right-back, White provides tactical flexibility.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017/18, €63.8m):

Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s signing from Borussia Dortmund was a statement of intent by Arsenal. With his blistering pace and deadly finishing, Aubameyang has consistently delivered goals for the Gunners.

3. Kai Havertz (2023/24, €70m):

The acquisition of German sensation Kai Havertz from Chelsea showcases Arsenal’s ambition. Havertz’s technical skills, versatility, and eye for goal make him a thrilling addition to Arteta’s attacking options.

2. Nicolas Pepe (2019/20, €80m):

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe’s arrival from Lille broke Arsenal’s transfer record. Known for his electrifying dribbling and powerful shots, Pepe has the potential to become a key player under Arteta’s guidance.

1. Declan Rice (2023/24, €123m):

In a landmark deal, Arsenal secured the signature of English midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, making him the club’s most expensive signing. Rice’s intelligence, defensive prowess, and passing range will undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s midfield.

