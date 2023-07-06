SPORT

Top 10 Most Expensive Italian Players in the History of Football

  Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has recently made a move from AC Milan to Newcastle United. He would be adding to the English Premier League club’s midfield depth next season as they look to provide strong competition in the Champions League after their qualification last season. 

  The Eddie Howe-led side paid €70 million to AC Milan to get the deal over the line after weeks of negotiations. This has made the Italian midfielder the most expensive Italian player in the history of the game. 

  The second most expensive Italian player to ever be sold is current Arsenal midfielder, Jorginho. The Italian midfielder swapped Serie A giants Napoli for the English Premier League when he signed for Chelsea in a deal worth €57 million. 

  A few years after making the move, the Italian star won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup with the Blues. His performance also got him to the Ballon d’Or award podium. 

 The third most expensive Italian player in the history of football is Gianluigi Buffon. The legendary goalkeeper made the move from Parma to Juventus in the 2001/02 season, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game at the time. The legendary Italian goalkeeper was sold for €52.9 million. 

  Below is the full details of the top ten most expensive Italian players in the history of football:

