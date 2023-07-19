Top 10 Most Expensive Goalkeepers in the History of Football

The evolution of football has changed how goalkeepers are viewed in modern football. It is no longer all about shot-stopping but has to do with a goalkeeper’s distribution and ball-playing abilities. Goalkeepers with this quality have been able to command huge transfer fees in recent times.

Current Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game. The Spanish shot-stopper moved to Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in a deal worth €80 million a few years ago. After a couple of seasons as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, he lost his place to Edouard Mendy but regained it last season with the arrival of Graham Potter.

The second most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football is Liverpool’s shot-stopper, Alisson Becker. The Brazilian goalkeeper joined the English Premier League giants five years ago and since then, he has won the English Premier League, the Champions League, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, and the Club World Cup. He was signed from AS Roma for €62.5 million.

The third most expensive goalkeeper in football history is Gianluigi Buffon. The legendary goalkeeper was one of the best goalkeepers in world football in his prime and this made Juventus fork out €52.88 million to sign the Italian goalkeeper in 2001.

Manchester City shot-stopper, Ederson Moraes is the fourth most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football. The Brazilian shot-stopper has enjoyed tremendous success with Manchester City since joining the club from Benfica in 2017. Manchester City paid €40 million, according to Transfermarkt, to buy the Brazilian from the Portuguese club.

Below is the full list of the top ten most expensive goalkeepers in the history of football:

