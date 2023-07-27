Top 10 Most Expensive Goalkeepers in Football

In football, the goalkeeper holds a crucial position as any other player on the field. Their performance can be a game-changer, influencing the outcome of matches and even championships.

A confident and reliable goalkeeper provides a solid foundation for the team, often leading to success, as seen with top clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City, who have benefited from their Brazilian counterparts’ talents.

With that said, here are the top ten most expensive goalkeepers in football:

10. Aaron Ramsdale: Sheffield United to Arsenal – €28m

Arsenal’s decision to sign Ramsdale was met with scepticism, but the young goalkeeper has since proven his worth and contributed to the Gunners’ improvements.

9. Jordan Pickford: Sunderland to Everton – €28.5M

Everton secured Pickford’s services after his impressive performances at Sunderland, where he stood out despite the club’s struggles in the Premier League.

8. Manuel Neuer: Schalke to Bayern Munich – €30m

Manuel Neuer’s move from Schalke to Bayern Munich helped solidify his reputation as one of the world’s top goalkeepers. The transfer fee was undisclosed at the time, but it is estimated to have been around €30 million.

7. Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea to Real Madrid – €35m

Courtois secured his dream move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2018 after his outstanding performance at the World Cup. Although he faced some challenges initially, he later established himself as one of the world’s best.

6. Jasper Cillesen: Barcelona to Valencia – €35m

Valencia surprised many when they spent a significant amount on a goalkeeper who had spent the previous three years on Barcelona’s bench as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s understudy.

5. Ederson – Benfica to Manchester City: €40m

Manchester City made Ederson one of the costliest keepers in 2017 by signing him from Benfica. His excellent performances contributed to City’s successes in subsequent seasons.

4. Andre Onana – Inter Milan to Manchester United: €51m

Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United made him the fourth-most expensive goalkeeper in history. The Cameroonian is known for his exceptional ability to build attacks from the back, making him an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s style of play.

3. Gianluigi Buffon – Parma to Juventus: €52.88m

An Italy legend and widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever, Buffon held the title of the world’s most expensive keeper for 17 years after joining Juventus from Parma.

2. Alisson Becker – AS Roma to Liverpool: €62.5m

Liverpool significantly upgraded their goalkeeping department by securing Alisson Becker from AS Roma after a Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. Alisson’s presence provided stability and contributed to Liverpool’s subsequent success.

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga – Athletic Club to Chelsea: €80m

Kepa Arrizabalaga tops the list as the most expensive goalkeeper in football history. Despite facing criticism during his early days at Chelsea, Kepa has gradually proven himself at Stamford Bridge.

