Top 10 Most Expensive Goalkeepers In Football History

It is the responsibility of the goalkeeper to secure more shutouts for the squad. This is why any team would want to sign them. The ten most expensive goalkeepers in the history of football are listed below.

In the summer transfer window of 2018, Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao €80 million to acquire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Spain.

In July of 2018, Liverpool paid €62.5 million to acquire Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma. He has maintained a high level of reliability for the team, posting 103 shutouts in 231 games.

The Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon moved to Juventus from Parma Calcio in 2001. In 685 appearances with the club, he had 322 shutouts.

In 2017, Manchester City paid €40 million to acquire Ederson, a Brazilian goalkeeper who had previously played for Benfica. In 289 games for the club, he has only allowed 139 goals while keeping 139 clean sheets.

The Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen landed a €35M transfer to Valencia from Barcelona in 2019. In 57 games for the club, he only allowed 12 goals.

