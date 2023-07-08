Top 10 Most Expensive English Players In History (Photos)

English football has witnessed its fair share of extravagant transfers, with clubs shelling out massive sums to secure the services of talented homegrown players. In this article, we delve into the top 10 most expensive English signings in history. From rising stars to established names, these transfers have set new benchmarks for transfer fees and captivated fans across the nation.

10. Aaron Wan-Bissaka: (€55m)

Kicking off our list is Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United. The young right-back showcased immense potential, prompting United to invest €55 million in securing his services.

9. John Stones: (€55.6m)

John Stones’ move from Everton to Manchester City comes in at number nine. City saw Stones as a key addition to bolster their defensive line, and the talented center-back’s transfer fee of €55.6 million reflected their confidence in his abilities.

8. Raheem Sterling: (€56.2m)

Raheem Sterling’s transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City takes the eighth spot. The dynamic winger’s remarkable pace and skill caught the eye of City, leading to a €56.2 million deal that has paid dividends for the club.

7. Ben White: (€58.5m)

At number seven, we have Ben White’s move from Brighton to Arsenal. White’s exceptional performances at the back for Brighton earned him a big-money transfer, with Arsenal parting ways with €58.5 million to secure his signature.

6. Raheem Sterling: (€63.7m)

Sterling makes another appearance on our list, this time for his transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City. City splashed out €63.7 million to bring the talented winger to the Etihad Stadium.

5. Jadon Sancho: (€85m)

Entering the top five, Jadon Sancho’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United ranks as one of the most expensive English signings. United paid a staggering €85 million to secure the services of the highly sought-after winger, whose explosive pace and exceptional skills have made him a fan favorite.

4. Harry Maguire: (€87m)

Harry Maguire’s transfer from Leicester City to Manchester United takes the fourth spot on our list. With a record-breaking fee of €87 million, Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender at the time. United’s investment has been justified, as Maguire’s leadership and defensive prowess have solidified their backline.

3. Jude Bellingham: (€103m)

Breaking into the top three is Jude Bellingham’s high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. The talented young midfielder’s remarkable performances caught the attention of the Spanish giants, who splurged a staggering €103 million to secure his services.

2. Jack Grealish: (€117.5m)

Taking second place is Jack Grealish’s sensational transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City. Grealish’s incredible technical ability, creativity, and flair made him one of the most sought-after players in England. City’s substantial investment of €117.5 million highlights their belief in his potential to make a significant impact at the club.

1. Declan Rice: (€121.5m)

Sitting atop the list is Declan Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal, becoming the most expensive English signing in history. Arsenal broke the bank, spending a staggering €121.5 million to secure the services of the talented midfielder. Rice’s composure, tactical intelligence, and versatility in midfield made him an indispensable asset for both club and country.

Which of them do you think is the best Signing?

Happylee (

)