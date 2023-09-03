SPORT

Top 10 Most Expensive 2023/24 Summer Transfer Signings

The summer transfer window of 2023 was used to bring in new signings by the majority of clubs in Europe. During the transfer window, these are the purchases that cost the most.

1. Moises Caicedo: For €133 million during the 2023 summer transfer window, the Ecuadorian central defensive midfielder moved from Brighton to Chelsea.

2. Declan Rice: In the 2023–2024 season, the club featured the English central defensive midfielder in three English Premier League games. It cost €117 million to get him from West Ham United.

3. Jude Bellingham: This season, in three La Liga games, the English central midfielder has contributed one assist and four goals. His Borussia Dortmund transfer fee was €103 million.

4. Harry Kane: The English striker cost Bayern Munich €100 million when he transferred from Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, Randal Kolo Muani and Josko Gvardiol were each acquired for €90 million in this year’s summer transfer window. Randal Kolo Muani left Eintracht Frankfurt; he joined PSG, while Gvardiol joined Manchester City.

Here are the full list of the top 10 most expensive 2023/24 summer transfer signings:

 

Oj_Gist (
)

