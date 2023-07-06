Top 10 Manchester United Most Expensive Signings Of All Time

The English Premier League is arguably the richest and most popular league in Europe and the world at large. The League houses some of the best and influential teams in the world because of their huge gas base. The fan base is very important in promoting brands and getting huge amounts of money from selling jerseys and other clubs materials. Manchester United are no doubt in the top 2 richest clubs in England.

They make expensive signings and have the cash to world class players to the team. Although the takeover process has slowed their business this summer, but the club is still among the teams that bring expensive players to the league, so here are the top ten most expensive signings of the club.

1. Paul Pogba

2. Antony Santos

3. Harry Maguire

4. Jadon Sancho

5. Romelu Lukaku

6. Angel Di Maria

7. Casemiro

8. Bruno Fernandes

9. Mason Mount.

10. Anthony Martial.

Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United for a club record transfer, just less than 6 years after leaving the Theater of Dreams for Juventus. Till data, Pogba remains Manchester United most expensive signing. The second in the list is Antony Santos, who joined from Ajax. The youngster had a fair first season at Manchester United, but the fans expect him to keep improving.

Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are third and fourth respectively in the list. The English duo are yet to live up to expectations, especially Maguire. Romelu Lukaku and Di Maria, according to Manchester United fans, are a waste of money, but Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are no doubt the best thing that has happened to Manchester United. Since the arrival of Fernandes, he has been the club’s best player. Casemiro, on the other hand, came in and solved United’s defensive midfielder problem.

