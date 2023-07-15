Top 10 Highest Paid Managers In Europe Annually [Photos]

Football managers play a crucial role in shaping the success of their respective clubs. Their strategic acumen, leadership qualities, and ability to inspire players are often rewarded with lucrative contracts. In this listicle, we unveil the top 10 highest-paid football managers in Europe, showcasing their annual earnings and the clubs they lead.

10. Jose Mourinho, Roma (€9.2m):

Starting off our list is the esteemed Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho. Currently leading Roma, Mourinho’s tactical prowess and track record have earned him an annual salary of €9.2 million.

9. Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan (€10m):

Next up is Simone Inzaghi, who recently took charge of Inter Milan. With his excellent work at Lazio, Inzaghi secured a well-deserved annual salary of €10 million.

8. Erik ten Hag, Manchester United (€10.5m):

At number eight, we have Erik ten Hag, the mastermind behind Ajax’s recent successes. His remarkable managerial skills led him to Manchester United, where he earns €10.5 million annually.

7. Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid (€11m):

Carlo Ancelotti, a highly respected figure in the football world, returns to Real Madrid as their manager. Known for his calm demeanor and tactical expertise, Ancelotti earns €11 million annually.

6. Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich (€12m):

Thomas Tuchel, the mastermind behind Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, now leads Bayern Munich. His tactical genius has earned him an annual salary of €12 million.

5. Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea (€12.2m):

Mauricio Pochettino, a revered manager with a penchant for attacking football, took the reins at Chelsea. With his salary set at €12.2 million annually, Pochettino aims to guide Chelsea to further success.

4. Max Allegri, Juventus (€12.8m):

Max Allegri, renowned for his tactical versatility, returned to Juventus after a successful stint with the club. Earning an annual salary of €12.8 million, Allegri’s leadership will be vital in Juventus’ pursuit of glory.

3. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool (€17.8m):

Jurgen Klopp, the charismatic manager who led Liverpool to their first Premier League title, is highly valued by the club. With an annual salary of €17.8 million, Klopp continues to shape Liverpool’s footballing identity.

2. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City (€22.4m):

Pep Guardiola, regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, continues to dominate with Manchester City. His remarkable tactics and achievements merit an annual salary of €22.4 million.

1. Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid (€34m):

At the top of the list, we have Diego Simeone, the legendary manager of Atletico Madrid. Known for his passion and defensive mastery, Simeone commands an annual salary of a staggering €34 million.

Which of these managers is your favorite?

