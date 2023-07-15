Top 10 Highest Paid Managers Annual Salary

In the world of football, the managers play a crucial role in shaping the success of their teams. Not only are they responsible for developing tactics, managing players, and making crucial decisions on the field, but they also earn substantial salaries for their expertise and accomplishments. According to a report by 90min, we present the top 10 highest-paid managers based on their annual salaries.

Leading the pack is Diego Simeone, the esteemed manager of Atletico Madrid, whose remarkable tenure and success have earned him a staggering annual salary of €34 million. Close behind is Pep Guardiola, the highly respected and tactically astute manager of Manchester City, with an impressive salary of €22.4 million. Jurgen Klopp, the mastermind behind Liverpool’s recent triumphs, secures the third spot with a salary of €17.8 million.

Max Allegri, the returning manager of Juventus known for his tactical prowess, earns a notable €12.8 million, while Mauricio Pochettino, who recently took charge at Chelsea, receives a substantial €12.2 million. Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Chelsea and former leader of Paris Saint-Germain, boasts an annual salary of €12 million.

The list also includes renowned managers such as Carlo Ancelotti, Erik ten Hag, Simone Inzaghi, and Jose Mourinho, who lead top clubs and are handsomely compensated for their contributions to the game.

These impressive figures underscore the financial investments made by clubs to secure the services of top-tier managers and highlight the recognition and value placed on their expertise and leadership abilities. As we delve into the rankings, we discover the extraordinary salaries earned by these esteemed managers, further solidifying their status as some of the most influential figures in the world of football.

GeniusInfo (

)