As football enthusiasts, we are all familiar with the world-class talent that graces the game of football today. And when we think of football, we tend to think of some of the best players hailing from countries such as Brazil, Argentina, France, Portugal, and the list goes on. However, we often forget about the footballers who may not necessarily hail from the continent but have African roots. In this blog post, we’re going to highlight the top 10 foreign footballers who have African roots.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, a French striker who plays for Paris Saint Germain and the French National team, has roots that stem from Cameroon. He is known for his speed, agility, and clinical finishing ability in front of goal.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba, the French midfielder who plays for Manchester United, has Guinean roots. He is known for his skillful ball control, strong physical presence, and excellent passing range.

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane, the German winger who currently plays for Bayern Munich, has Senegalese roots. He is known for his blistering pace and ability to create chances for his teammates.

Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi, the French midfielder who currently plays for Inter Miami, has Angolan roots. He is a dynamic player who is known for his tireless work ethic and defensive prowess.

N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante – Kante is a French professional footballer of Malian descent who plays for Chelsea. He is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, and his work ethic is second to none.

Samuel Umtiti

The French defender, whose parents are from Cameroon, is a key player for both Barcelona and the French national team.

Ousmane Dembele

The Barcelona forward was born in France to a Malian father and a Mauritanian mother

Adama Traoré

Spanish winger who has Malian roots. He currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, and is known for his pace and strength on the ball.

Serge Gnabry

This German winger has burst onto the scene in recent years, scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last season. He has roots in Cote d’Ivoire.

Romelu Lukaku

Belgian footballer with Congolese roots.

