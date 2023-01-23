Top 10 Football Clubs With the Highest Revenue in the 2022/22 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City was the club that earned the most revenue in the 2021/22 season. The Cityzens got a whopping €731 million. Last season, Pep Guardiola’s side won the English Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The second football club with the most revenue was Real Madrid. The Spanish La Liga giants won the Spanish La Liga and the Champions League last season but even that wasn’t enough to beat Manchester City to first place. Los Blancos generated €713 million last season.

Third on the list is Liverpool Football Club. The Merseyside club got to the final of the Champions League last season before they were beaten by Real Madrid. They also qualified for the Champions League for the 2022/23 season. Jurgen Klopp’s side also won the two domestic cups.

Manchester United is fourth on the list. The Manchester side was very poor in the English Premier League last season. They missed out on Champions League football and had to settle for the Europa League. This drastically affected their income flow as they were only able to generate €689 million.

Below is the full list of the top ten clubs with the most revenues in the 2021/22 season:

Holuwar_phemi (

)