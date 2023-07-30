In the fast-paced world of Premier League football, every second counts, and some moments leave fans on the edge of their seats from the very beginning. As reported by Opta Analyst, In this listicle, we delve into the top 10 fastest goals in Premier League history, where players made an immediate impact with blistering strikes.

1. Shane Long (7.69 seconds)

Shane Long etched his name in history with a lightning-fast goal, scoring in a mere 7.69 seconds during the clash between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on 23rd April 2019.

2. Phillip Billing (9.11 seconds)

In a recent spectacle, Phillip Billing stunned Arsenal fans when he found the back of the net in just 9.11 seconds during the Arsenal vs. Bournemouth encounter at the Emirates Stadium on 4th March 2023.

3. Ledley King (9.82 seconds)

A legendary goal by Ledley King in 9.82 seconds during Bradford City vs. Tottenham Hotspur match at Valley Parade on 9th December 2000 showcased his incredible skill and speed.

4. Alan Shearer (10.52 seconds)

Alan Shearer, a true Premier League icon, left an indelible mark with a lightning-quick goal in 10.52 seconds during Newcastle United vs. Manchester City at St James’ Park on 18th January 2003.

5. Christian Eriksen (10.54 seconds)

In an exhilarating showdown at Wembley Stadium on 31st January 2018, Christian Eriksen’s rapid 10.54-second strike for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United took everyone by surprise.

6. Mark Viduka (11.90 seconds)

Mark Viduka showcased his goal-scoring prowess with an impressive 11.90-second goal in Charlton Athletic vs. Leeds United at The Valley on 17th March 2001.

7. Dwight Yorke (12.16 seconds)

Dwight Yorke’s lightning-quick 12.16-second goal during Coventry City vs. Aston Villa at Highfield Road on 30th September 1995 left fans in awe of his sharpness.

8. Chris Sutton (12.94 seconds)

A memorable moment occurred at Goodison Park on 1st April 1995 when Chris Sutton found the net in just 12.94 seconds, leaving the opposition stunned.

9. Kevin Nolan (13.48 seconds)

Kevin Nolan made his mark with a rapid 13.48-second goal during Blackburn Rovers vs. Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park on 10th January 2004.

10. James Beattie (13.52 seconds)

James Beattie’s lightning-quick 13.52-second goal during Chelsea vs. Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 28th August 2004 was a testament to his lethal striking ability.

