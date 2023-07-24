The thrill of a fast goal in football is unmatched, and throughout the history of the sport, there have been some truly remarkable instances where players have found the back of the net in a matter of seconds. Here are the top 10 fastest goals in football history:

Nawaf Al Abed (Saudi Arabia) – 2 Seconds

In a Saudi Professional League match in 2017, Al Abed surprised everyone with a lightning-fast goal straight from the kickoff.

Marc Burrows (Cowes Sports) – 2 Seconds

In a non-league match in 2004, Burrows scored directly from the kickoff, making it one of the fastest goals ever recorded.

Ricardo Olivera (Nacional) – 2 Seconds

The Uruguayan forward achieved a remarkable feat in a Primera Division match in 1998.

Christian Benteke (Belgium) – 8 Seconds

Benteke set the Premier League record for the quickest goal in 2016 when he scored for Crystal Palace against Liverpool.

Paolo Poggi (Piacenza) – 8.1 Seconds

Poggi’s early goal against Fiorentina in 2001 remains one of the quickest in Serie A history.

Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur) – 9.9 Seconds

The former Tottenham captain scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history against Bradford City in 2000.

Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich) – 10 Seconds

The Dutch striker etched his name in Champions League history with a lightning-quick goal against Real Madrid in 2007.

Jonas (Valencia) – 10.12 Seconds

The Brazilian striker set a La Liga record with a swift goal against Real Madrid in 2015.

Hakan Şükür (Turkey) – 11 Seconds

The Turkish striker scored the fastest goal in World Cup history during the 2002 tournament, catching the opposition off guard with a lightning-quick strike.

Clint Dempsey (USA) – 30 Seconds

During the 2014 World Cup, Dempsey scored an early goal against Ghana, becoming the fastest American to score in a World Cup match.

These astonishing moments not only showcase the individual brilliance and quick thinking of the goal scorers but also add an extra layer of excitement to the beautiful game. Whether it’s in domestic leagues, international competitions, or cup matches, fast goals continue to create unforgettable memories for football fans worldwide.

