Top 10 Fastest Footballers in the Champions League Last Season

Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies once again showcased his outstanding speed in the Champions League last season. The Canadian international clocked the highest speed in the competition. Davies clocked 37.1 km/hr, which was the fastest by any player in the competition in the 2022/23 season.

The second-fastest player in the Champions League last season was Mykhailo Mudryk. The 22-year-old impressed during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk and this caught the attention of Chelsea. The English Premier League club decided to fork out €100 million to sign the Ukrainian star.

One particular feature of the attacker that caught Chelsea’s eye was his speed and dribbling abilities. Last season, Mudryk clocked 36.6 km/hr in the Champions League. Another player who was able to match this tally was Barcelona attacker, Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman was unable to help Barcelona reach the knockout stages of the Champions League but he was still able to show just how fast he was in the little opportunity he had.

The fourth fastest football star in the Champions League last season was AC Milan star, Rafael Leao. The Portuguese star clocked a top speed of 36.5 km/he and also helped the Italian Serie A club reach the semifinals of the Champions League last season.

The fifth fastest player in the Champions League last season was Gabriel Veron. The Porto star clocked a top speed of 36.4 km/hr in the Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

Below is the full list of the top ten fastest footballers in the Champions League last season:

