Top 10 Biggest Spenders in Football in the 21st Century and their CL Trophies Since 2000

Chelsea is the team that has spent the most money on signings in the 21st century. The Blues has spent more than €500 million on player transfer in the last two windows that Todd Boehly has taken charge of and this has taken their overall spending in the 21st century to €3.008 billion. The Blues have spent big on the likes of Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Enzo Fernandez in the past five years.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the Blues have won the UEFA Champions League twice. This is proof that their transfer spending paid off.

Manchester City is the second-highest spender in football in the 21st century. The Cityzens have been very competitive in the transfer market since the club was sold to Sheikh Mansour.

Manchester City has spent €2.51 billion in the 21st century on the signature of players. The likes of Sergio Aguero, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland have been signed for huge fees in the 21st century.

Manchester City’s spending has not paid off in Europe as they are yet to win the UEFA Champions League. The farthest they have come is the final when they were eliminated by Chelsea in a 1-0 loss in 2021.

Barcelona is the third-highest spender in football in the 21st century having spent €2.51 billion on player transfers since 2000. The Catalans have signed the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho, and Ferran Torres for huge fees in the last few years.

Their transfer spending has gotten them four Champions League titles in the 21st century.

Below is the full list of the top ten biggest spenders in football in the 21st century and the number of Champions League trophies they have won since 2000:

