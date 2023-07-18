Top 10 Best Transfer Deals in World Football in the 21st Century

In football, player sale and purchase is a very tricky thing as the buyer may not know just how successful the player bought could be. This risk is even higher when the player in question was signed a big-money deal. However, some players have gone ahead to become top signings in recent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the pick of the bunch. The Portuguese superstar had already won the Ballon d’Or award when he left Manchester United for Real Madrid. The deal cost the Spanish La Liga club €94 million but unknown to them, they would be signing the best player in their history.

The former Manchester United star became the highest goalscorer in the club’s history with 450 goals and also won the Ballon d’Or award four more times with the club. He also won numerous trophies during his nine-year stay at the club, including four Champions League titles.

Cristiano Ronald’s transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United is second on the list. The scrawny boy who mesmerized Manchester United in a pre-season friendly had done just enough to get himself a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils paid €19 million for the youngster in 2003. Six years later, when he left the club in 2009, he was the best player in the world.

Perhaps the biggest bargain deal in the 21st century happened when AC Milan signed Kaka for €9 million in 2003. The Brazilian superstar went ahead to enjoy great success with the Italian Serie A club, where he won many trophies and also won the Ballon d’Or award in 2007.

The fourth-best transfer in world football in the 21st century is the deal that saw Real Madrid sign Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur. The Spanish La Liga club paid Spurs €35 million to steal their prized asset from them.

The Croatian midfielder has enjoyed tremendous success with the Spanish club. Since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, he has won the Champions League five times amongst many other trophies. Modric has also won the Ballon d’Or award during his time with Real Madrid.

Below is the full list of the top ten best transfer deals in world football in the 21st century:

