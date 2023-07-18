Top 10 Best Transfer Deals in the History of Football

When the very best transfer deals are discussed, Cristiano Ronald’s career-defining move to Real Madrid will always be talked about. The Portuguese superstar left Manchester United in 2009 after spending six years with the English Premier League giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already won the first Ballon d’Or award of his career in 2008 would go on to win four more at Real Madrid, where he spent nine years. The current Al-Nasser superstar left the Spanish La Liga as the greatest player to ever play for Real Madrid having scored 450 goals for the club.

The second-best transfer deal in the history of football happened in 2021 when Lionel Messi decided to leave Barcelona after spending his entire career up till that moment with the club. He joined Paris Saint-Germain where he won the French Ligue 1 twice before leaving the club for Inter Miami.

The third-best transfer deal in football history is Neymar Jr’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The Brazilian superstar formed an outstanding partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his time with Barcelona. He left the club for Paris Saint-Germain after scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists in 186 games for the Catalans.

Below is the full list of the top ten best transfer deals in the history of football:

