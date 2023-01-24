Top 10 Best Teams in the World Currently Based on Current Form and Power Ranking

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal remains the best football club in the world currently. The Gunners have surprised many with their incredible start to the season. After 19 league games, they have collected an impressive 50 points.

They registered another impressive win against Manchester United last weekend with a 3-2 win and they are on course to winning their first English Premier League title since 2003/04.

Italian Serie A giants, Napoli, are also enjoying a great start to the season. They have collected 50 points in 19 league games, losing only one game. They are on course to win their first Scudetto in 33 years as they are 12 points ahead in the race for the title.

The third-best team in the world based on current form is Manchester United. The Red Devils have been revived since a poor start to the season saw them lose their first two games of the season. Since then, they have gone on an unbeaten run that came to an end against Arsenal.

The Red Devils occupy the fourth position on the log and are firmly in the race for Champions League qualification next season. They are also in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The fourth-best team in the world based on current form is Barcelona. The Catalans are currently three points ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the Spanish La Liga title. They also recently won the Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Madrid in the final.

Below is the full details of the top ten best teams in the world based on current form:

