Transfers in the world of football can sometimes make or break a club’s season. It’s all about choosing the right player at the right time, and this season has seen some outstanding signings. We’ve ranked the top 10 best signings so far, taking into consideration player quality, age, and transfer fee. These European club transfers have certainly made an impact on their new teams.

1. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid (£103m): Bellingham’s young age combined with his incredible talent has made him the best signing so far this season. Real Madrid has secured a gem for their midfield.

2. Mac Allister – Liverpool (£42m): Liverpool made a smart move by bringing in this talented midfielder. Allister has quickly become an asset for the team, showcasing his skills and vision on the pitch.

3. Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea (£60m): Nkunku’s move to Chelsea has proved to be fruitful. His versatility and technical ability have made him a key player in Chelsea’s midfield.

4. Mateo Kovacic – Man City (£29m): Kovacic’s transfer to Man City has provided them with a reliable and dynamic midfielder. His experience and tactical awareness have been invaluable to the team.

5. Asensio – PSG (£0m): PSG securing Asensio’s services without paying any transfer fee is an excellent deal. The Spanish winger’s speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability have given PSG an extra edge.

6. IIkay Gündogan – Barcelona (£0m): Barcelona’s acquisition of Gündogan has been a steal. The German midfielder’s creativity and passing skills have added a new dimension to Barcelona’s play.

7. Thuram – Intermilan (£0m): Thuram’s move to Intermilan without a transfer fee has been an incredible addition to their attacking options. His strength, speed, and goal-scoring prowess have already made an impact.

8. F. Garcia – Real Madrid (£5m): Real Madrid made a smart move by securing Garcia’s services for a minimal transfer fee. The young defender’s potential and defensive abilities have proved valuable for the team.

9. Granit Xhaka – Bayern Leverkusen (£15m): Xhaka’s transfer to Bayern Leverkusen has rejuvenated his career. His leadership qualities and passing accuracy have provided stability to the midfield.

10. Guler – Real Madrid (£20m): Guler’s signing has strengthened Real Madrid’s defense. The Turkish center-back’s composure and defensive skills have stood out in their backline.

