Top 10 Best Goalkeepers in World Football Last Season

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois was the best goalkeeper in the world last season. The Belgian international helped the Spanish La Liga giants win the Copa Del Rey and also finish second in the Spanish La Liga. The club also reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

The second-best goalkeeper in the world last season was Ter Stegen. The German shot-stopper was very instrumental in Barcelona’s success last season. The Catalans won the Spanish La Liga and finished the season as the club which conceded the lowest number of league goals in Europe.

The third-best goalkeeper in the world last season was AC Milan star, Mike Maignan. The French shot-stopper played 29 games for AC Milan last season. He conceded 27 goals and kept 10 clean sheets.

The fourth-best goalkeeper in the world last season was Andre Onana. The Cameroonian shot-stopper was very instrumental to Inter Milan’s highly successful 2022/23 season. The Milan club won the Coppa Italia and helped the Italian club reach the final of the Champions League where he earned lots of praise for his distribution master-class.

Last season, the former Ajax shot-stopper played 41 games for Inter Milan, keeping 19 clean sheets and conceding 36 goals in all competitions.

Below is the full list of the top ten best goalkeepers in world football last season:

