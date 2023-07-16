Top 10 Best Goalkeepers In Europe During The 2022/2023 Season

The majority of a goalkeeper’s ranking is determined by the number of saves and clean sheets they have kept. Score90 has provided a ranking of the finest goalkeepers that will be playing in Europe for the 2022/2023 season. According to the rating, these are the top 10 best goalkeepers currently active.

1. Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper who is always there for his team when they need him the most Thibaut Courtois is a Belgian. Because of this, he has been able to maintain his position at the top.

2. Marc Andre Ter-Stegen – One of his best seasons came in 2022–2023, when he guided Barcelona to victory in La Liga, making it one of his best seasons overall. In the course of the season, he participated in 50 matches and recorded 28 clean sheets.

Third place goes to Mike Maignan, who is a goalie for France and is now rated third. In the 29 games that he appeared in for AC Milan during the season, he was responsible for 10 clean sheets.

4. Andre Onana – During the course of the season, he was able to maintain his steady play for Inter Milan. During the course of the season, he participated in 41 matches and recorded 19 shutouts.

5. Alisson Becker is a Brazilian goalkeeper who played for Liverpool during the 2022/2023 season. In the 48 games that he participated in for the club, he had 17 clean sheets.

